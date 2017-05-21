County capital plan is unfair to city taxpayers

Obviously, their county tax dollars are going to fund such essential services as public schools, the Sheriff’s Office and county Highway Department.

But wait, aren’t Johnson City residents already paying for such services through their city property taxes? When a city resident reports a home burglary, it’s an officer from the Johnson City Police Department — not a sheriff’s deputy — who is dispatched to investigate.

And it’s a city Public Works Department crew — not employees of the county’s Highway Department — who repair potholes on city streets.

Certainly, the return on their county property tax dollars is not always evident to city residents. Nonetheless, property taxpayers who live in Johnson City contribute mightily (to the tune of 65 percent) to the county’s tax coffers. So it shouldn’t be too much to ask that city taxpayers be treated fairly when those county tax dollars are dispersed.

One way city residents have seen a return on their county property tax dollars is through school funding. When Washington County issues bonds to construct new county schools, state law requires a portion of those dollars to be shared with city schools.

County officials are now considering a plan to use revenues from a 40-cent property tax increase passed in June 2016 to establish a capital projects fund that will help pay for a new Boones Creek K-8 school, a new Jonesborough K-8 school, an academic magnet school and other capital needs. This scheme bypasses the state's requirement on properly sharing revenues intended for school construction.

In other words, county taxpayers who live in Johnson City will be getting the short end of the stick.

This is simply — as Johnson City Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin notes in a guest commentary that appears at the bottom of this page — an issue of fairness. Van Brocklin correctly points out this plan fails to "share tax proceeds proportionately" and will result in the city potentially losing $3.1 million for schools.

"That is a significant disparity," Van Brocklin writes.

It is, and we urge Johnson City residents to let county commissioners know they deserve a fair and equitable return on their county tax dollars. Go to washingtoncountytn.org to find phone numbers and email addresses for commissioners and contact them before Monday night's meeting.