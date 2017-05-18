Crosswalk safety involves both pedestrians and drivers

While the city has installed signs and flashing lights to mark that busy crossing, Assistant News Editor Nathan Baker reported last week that JCDA officials say more is needed to slow traffic in the area.

“Typically in the day, it’s very dangerous because you just don’t see the lights because the sun’s so bright,” Downtown Development Manager Dianna Cantler said. “And people don’t pay attention.”

Johnson City officials have been working to improve pedestrian safety in the revitalized downtown. To reach that goal, the city has installed raised crosswalks and improved lighting in the area.

There is, however, still work that needs to be done. That includes educating pedestrians and drivers on key safety tips. Both parties should know their responsibilities in keeping Johnson City streets a safe place. Pedestrians must make sure they follow all the safety rules before stepping into the street.

That includes crossing the road legally by using crosswalks, paying attention to their surroundings by looking both ways before crossing the road and wearing light colors and reflective material at night.

Drivers should be aware of their surroundings and slow down at all pedestrian crosswalks. Motorists need to drive the speed limit downtown and be mindful of pedestrians, especially when they are making turns.

Even in areas where the city has tried to improve the ability of pedestrians to get around safely, there are still things that should be addressed. One of them is seeing that traffic lights are properly timed with pedestrian crossing signals.

We also urge Johnson City officials to inspect pedestrian crossing signals in the downtown area regularly to make sure they are operating properly.