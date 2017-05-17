Don't forget to wash fresh fruits and veggies

Just because something is organic doesn’t mean it is free of contaminants. That’s a mistake that sends too many Americans to the emergency room every year. Most of these cases are a result of an E. coli infection.

Health officials say E. coli kills as many as 3,000 Americans each year.

E. coli is caused by exposure to contaminated water or animal or human waste. Most of the hundreds of types of E. coli are relatively harmless, but a few strains of E. coli are responsible for serious food-borne infections.

News of E. coli outbreaks have made some Americans queasy about eating fresh foods that could be contaminated. It shouldn’t. Officials say there are steps that consumers can take to prevent E. coli. They include cooking ground beef thoroughly and avoiding unpasteurized milk.

Properly cooking meat and washing raw fruit and vegetables are important steps to preventing E. coli. Washing hands frequently and cleaning cutting boards and cooking utensils with hot, soapy water also help to reduce the risk of food contamination.

It also is important to keep raw meat, poultry and eggs separate from vegetables that could become cross-contaminated.

Taking these precautions, as well as getting to know your local farmers and learning how they grow and handle the food you eat, are important steps to making sure a trip to the farmers’ market doesn’t result in a visit to the hospital.