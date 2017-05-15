Should Elizabethton keep its downtown canopies?

Proponents of taking down the canopies, which were built as part of urban renewal work in the early 1970s, say they have become eyesores and are getting more and more difficult to maintain. They also argue the canopies could pose a public safety hazard.

Those wanting to keep the canopies, however, say they still deliver on their original purpose of protecting shoppers from rain, snow and the glaring rays of the sun.

Bill Carter, the owner of Ladybug Cottage Antiques, who is also a member of City Council, told Press Elizabethton Bureau Chief John Thompson that he believes the city needs to survey merchants and property owners to learn what they think about removing the canopies.

“Most of us like the canopies because it keeps our customers out of the weather,” he said.

Kathy Shoun, owner of The Dressing Room and president of the Downtown Business Association, said the canopies have become something that makes Elizabethton’s downtown stand out in the minds of shoppers.

She said the canopies are also noticed by residents of neighboring cities.

“That is nice to hear — that we have something they admire,” Shoun said.

Meanwhile, Elizabethton City Manager Jerome Kitchens told the Press the discussion of removing the canopies is something that should have been taken up before city officials agreed to repair them a few years ago. Those repairs are well underway, and more than $100,000 has already been spent on the work.

Tell us what you think. Did the City Council make the right call in voting to keep the canopies on Elk Avenue?

