Hunger never takes a summer vacation

There are more than 30,000 income-eligible children in the region who would be at risk of going hungry if not for the breakfasts, lunches and Food for Kids backpacks they receive from Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee when school is in session. There are kids, however, who go hungry when schools are on summer break.

That’s why Second Harvest will soon launch its summer food programs for children in our region who live in poverty and who are at greater risk of hunger when their schools are in recess.

The food program will provide weekday meals to needy children at community feeding sites and along the rural routes of Lunch Express buses that travel to low-income neighborhoods where children do not have access to feeding sites.

You can help. As Press staff writer Sue Guinn Legg reported this week, letter carriers will be taking donations Saturday at local mailboxes to help "Stamp Out Hunger." Food collected from this annual drive will help replenish Second Harvest’s supplies as the food bank and its partners prepare for their summer food programs for children who are at greater risk of hunger when school is out.

You can also help feed schoolchildren by contributing to Second Harvest’s Food for Kids program. Call Second Harvest at 279-0430 or go to netfoodbank.org today to learn more.