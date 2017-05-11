One-way traffic is the wrong way in downtown Johnson City

It might be wise to return two-way traffic to Main and Market streets. City officials dismissed the notion of two-way traffic in the downtown as unadvised a few years ago, but a lot has changed since the idea was last considered.

We should also remember there were a number of concerns expressed when Walnut Street was changed from one-way to two-way traffic. Those reservations have proved to be unfounded.

Addressing traffic flow in the downtown should also include a better coordination of the timing of traffic lights throughout the city. Motorists should not be left idling at signalized intersections that don’t seem to be in tune with the flow of traffic.

It’s frustrating for drivers to find themselves stopped at every traffic light in the city. The National Transportation Operations Coalition says better coordination of traffic lights is one of the best means of reducing traffic congestion by as much as 10 percent, not to mention saving fuel and slashing pollution.

Converting one-way streets to two-way traffic is something many municipalities in this country are undertaking now. Traffic planners say doing so helps slow motorists and makes neighborhoods and business districts more pedestrian friendly.

Planners also say two-way streets improve the livability of an area and are simply easier for drivers to navigate. Both of these would be desirable outcomes for the downtown district.

We urge local merchants and city leaders to get together and discuss this idea in length. Now is the time to give two-way traffic in the downtown another look.