Will free concerts bode well for Blue Plum?

“We’ve really been thankful for the sponsors who have come on board this year,” Johnson said. “The community support and corporate sponsor support allowed us to present the entertainment for free this year. The festival survives on sponsorships and those kind of revenues.”

Sponsors this year include the city of Johnson City, East Tennessee State University, Wild Wing Cafe, Yee Haw Brewing, Johnson City Medical Center’s Level 1 Trauma Center, JRH Brewing, PepsiCo, People’s Community Bank, Main Street Pizza Company, Carnegie Hotel and Doubletree Hotel.

As Press Assistant News Editor Nathan Baker reported last month, Blue Plum organizers decided in 2015 to move stage shows from downtown streets to Founders Park and charge admission to raise funds to pay for future festivals. Those changes were not welcomed by many attendees who were accustomed to seeing free shows on closed streets.

Following the conclusion of last year’s Blue Plum, festival Director Deanna Hays was arrested by Johnson City Police and charged with forging nearly $50,000 in checks from the festival’s account. Hays pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to six years’ probation and to pay restitution, which former organization president Shannon Castillo said would go directly to festival vendors who weren’t paid for their services in 2016.

Music City Roots, a weekly radio show based in Nashville, will broadcast live from the festival on its first night. Jill Andrews, an East Tennessee State University graduate, will perform with David Mayfield Parade during the live broadcast. Andrews will also perform on June 3, followed by The Wood Brothers, a Nashville folk group.

Other musical acts performing at the festival include Symphony Rags, The Rhythm Brewers, Ed Snodderly, Broomstix, Seth Glier, Momma Molasses, Shake It Like a Caveman and Jordan Copas.

Johnson said the organization is planning a chalk art competition on the pavement in Founders and will bring a silent disco to the festival Friday. In a silent disco, music is broadcast through headphones to dancers.

Tell us what you think. Will Blue Plum's decision to return to free music shows help attendance this year?

