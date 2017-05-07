School Board bumbled disciplinary action

Those citizens have good reason to be upset. In short, the board’s ineptitude in this disciplinary matter has made a bad situation even worse.

The board voted in April to reinstate Gray Elementary School teacher Jennifer Collins to her job in the next school year. Collins, who was accused of inappropriately touching students and insubordination, was dismissed by county Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton after an impartial hearing officer recommended the action.

Halliburton objected to the board’s reversal of the teacher’s dismissal, and told members that their decision was not made with the safety of the system’s schoolchildren in mind.

“The parents received a message that we cannot be counted on to protect the safety and well-being of students in our care,” the director of schools said.

On Thursday, board members heard from a number of residents who agreed with Halliburton, including the mother of one of the children who accused Collins of inappropriate conduct.

“You have negated his words,” Rebecca Weems, who is also a teacher at Gray Elementary, told the board. “You have negated his tears. You have negated his feelings. You have negated him.”

The handling of this very serious disciplinary matter shows the importance of electing knowledgeable and responsible men and women to the Board of Education. Unlike a race for president, school board elections barely get noticed. Nonetheless, it’s your local school board member, not the president, who has the most influence on the quality of education your child receives.

Seats on the Washington County Board of Education will be on the ballot next year. We hope the citizens who spoke out Thursday will remember that and will make sure their voices are heard at the polls.