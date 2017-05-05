Don't know much about history? You're not alone

“People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why?” Trump said in an interview with The Washington Examiner that aired Monday on Sirius XM radio. “People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?”

Earlier in the interview, the president said: “I mean, had Andrew Jackson been a little later, you wouldn’t have had the Civil War.”

Sadly, many educators say the president’s remarks are not all that surprising. Most Americans are notoriously ignorant when it comes to knowing their country’s history. They are also very bad at explaining how our government works.

The Intercollegiate Studies Institute has found most Americans really stink at history and civics. And it doesn’t matter if you are young or old, most cannot pass a simple civics exam ISI has developed for its studies.

You can test your knowledge of American history and civics by taking the ISI quiz online at isi.org/quiz. But be warned: The average score for all Americans taking the test was 49 percent.

There is an event coming up May 20-21 in Elizabethton that can help improve your knowledge of local history. The re-enactment of the historic Siege of Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area is an excellent way to educate people of all ages on the history of our region.

The Siege of Fort Watauga depicts the Cherokee attack on the settlements along the Nolichucky, Watauga and Holston rivers during the summer of 1776. More than 200 living history re-enactors will be portraying 18th century settlers, militiamen and Cherokee warriors.

Gates at the site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for the event.

And while you are at Sycamore Shoals, be sure to take the kids to the museum where they can learn of the Overmountain Men, who mustered at Sycamore Shoals on the banks of the Watauga River before marching to South Carolina to confront loyalist troops under the command of British Major Patrick Ferguson.

The Overmountain Men are just part of the wonderfully rich history of our region. Some of the greatest and most heroic figures in American history spent time in our region. David Crockett, Daniel Boone and Andrew Jackson (who practiced law in Jonesborough) are just a few that come to mind.

This is where the state of Tennessee was born. You might say this is where the mettle of this very nation was forged.

Children in our area need to know this. They have the opportunity to walk the very ground that legends like Boone, Crockett and Jackson once tread.