Rule change could close vital court records

Earlier this year, the Tennessee Supreme Court proposed expanding the language of Rule 34 (which now blocks public inspections of the unpublished drafts of the judicial orders and opinions of Tennessee’s appellate courts) to apply to all courts, including sessions, juvenile and criminal courts.

Deborah Fisher, executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, quoted the Tennessee Bar Association on her organization’s website as saying the proposed change to Rule 34 could “create the possibility of a patchwork of exemptions throughout the state, some of which may run afoul of existing constitutional, common law and statutory protections.”

Tennessee already lags far behind most other states when it comes to posting court case information online, with many of this state’s 95 counties offering no such court records digitally. The proposed change to Rule 34 could make that problem even worse.

Every Tennessean has a right to inspect court documents and other such records under the state’s Open Records Act. This law, passed in 1957, gives citizens the right to inspect public documents (ranging from police reports to property transfers) with no questions asked.

Sadly, examining these records is not always as easy as it should be. A statewide audit conducted by the TCOG in 2004 found volunteers were denied access to one-third of the public documents requested. Most of these denials were based on a public official’s misunderstanding of the open records law.

With the already confusing language contained in Rule 34, we could see even more clerks and elected officials denying public inspection of court records based on an incorrect reading of the law. Fisher notes on her website that Rick Hollow, legal counsel for the Tennessee Press Association, says Rule 34 “provides a basis for individual clerks or other personnel to deny a request based on subjective feelings.”

That’s certainly not in the spirit of open government and it does nothing to improve the transparency of our courts. Tennessee’s open records law shouldn’t be made more cumbersome.