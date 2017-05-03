An advance directive speaks for you when you can't

To help in such matters, Mountain States Health Alliance officials have launched a pilot program to educate its employees and patients about creating an advance directive, which is a legal document that instructs medical providers about your wishes when it comes to emergency and end-of-life care.

A living will is one such type of directive that takes effect when a patient is terminally ill, but health providers urge patients to prepare a more specific advance directive to address difficult care decisions like resuscitation, mechanical ventilation, tube feeding, dialysis, antibiotics, pain alleviation and organ donation.

We can’t stress enough the importance of making these decisions now. Failing to do so could place an additional burden on members of your family at a time when they need no additional grief.

This topic is so important that Medicare now pays for some end-of-life planning counseling sessions with health care professionals. These sessions are entirely voluntary and strictly between doctor and patient.

An advance directive is something that delivers peace of mind to patients and spares their family from the stress and anxiety of guessing about the end-of-life wishes of their loved ones.