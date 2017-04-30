True fans will follow the Raiders anywhere

The lone dissenting vote belonged to the owner of the Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross, who, according to the Miami Herald said, “My position was that we as owners and as a League owe it to fans to do everything we can to stay in the communities that have supported us until all options have been exhausted.”

Ross went on to say, “I want to wish [owner] Mark Davis and the Raiders organization the best in Las Vegas.”

It is evident, however, that the 31 owners who voted in favor of the move didn’t agree with Ross and that all the options had been exhausted.

Then again, maybe history played a role in Ross’s opposing vote.

In 1973, the Raiders defeated the Dolphins, 12-7, thus ending the longest winning streak in NFL history at 18.

While other teams have since eclipsed the Dolphins’ winning streak, it was that stingy Raiders defense, along with the “The Old Man,” George Blanda, who at 46-years young completed the embarrassment of the Dolphins by kicking four field goals thereby cementing the win.

But I digress.

Anticipating the move to Las Vegas, the legendary Mr. “Sammy” Brown of Oakland said, “As long as the Raiders are winning, we’d follow them to Antarctica to watch them play.”

While I have no idea who Mr. “Sammy” Brown is, or if he’s legendary or not, one thing is for certain — Raiders fans (true Raiders fans) will follow them anywhere.

And, yes, that would include Antarctica.

I was thinking of another place where the temperature is exactly the opposite, but decided against referring to it in this column for fear my editor would nix the comment.

I’ve been a Raiders fan since the 1960s when I lived in the Bay Area. And throughout their tough and turbulent times when they couldn’t buy a win, I stood by them, knowing that eventually they would return to greatness.

That greatness did return during the 2016-17 season, only to witness quarterback Derek Carr go down with a broken ankle in Week 16, thus ending a stellar season for himself and the Raiders.

I believed then, as I do now, the Raiders were the only team in the AFC capable of defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Perhaps the upcoming 2017-18 season will bear this out.

Again, I digress.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “Some of the team’s notoriously rowdy fans dumped their Raiders gear in front of the stadium after the decision was announced.”

This type of kindergarten and barnyard shenanigans proved nothing. It plainly showed they weren’t true Raiders fans to begin with.

Not everyone, however, did this. In a show of solidarity, not only in Oakland and Las Vegas, but everywhere, fans — including myself — donned their Raiders gear to show their support and to continue the Al Davis tradition of: “Just win baby.”

Shortly after receiving an email about their move to Las Vegas, I sent a text message to the missus.

Her reply, “We are still Raiders fans!”

To which I replied, “Indeed we are, because we be cool!”

Yes, you either love them or hate them. There is no in-between.

Looking at the history of the “Black and Silver,” where many players were given a second chance to play after being released by other teams, it’s impossible to turn your backs on the Raiders simply because they’re moving to Las Vegas.

Sure, they’ve been called a “Band of Misfits,” along with other unprintable names, but no one can forget “The Mad Bomber,” “The Man from Mars,” “The Mad Stork,” “The Snake,” “Mr. Raider,” “The Ghost,” “Loose Gannon” and “The Assassin.” These are nicknames synonymous with Raiders history.

Their “Commitment to Excellence” and “Pride and Poise,” terms coined by the late Al Davis, will remain the foundation of the Raiders football program no matter where they play.

So, it’s on to Las Vegas, where the “Black and Silver” will continue to be one of the most dominant teams in the NFL and where they will shine in the “City of Lights.”

“Just win baby.”

Just win.

