The long arm of the law is reaching deeper into your wallet

Such is the case with an electronic citation fee approved by the Washington County Commission. As Press staff writer Zach Vance reported Tuesday, commissioners have voted 20-1 to levy a $5 electronic traffic citation fee for those charged with speeding, failure to yield or any other moving traffic offense.

The fee will not be collected if the defendant is found innocent or agrees to attend traffic school.

Washington County's resolution calls for $1 of the fee to be kept by the circuit court clerk for data fees and computer hardware purchases. The other $4 will be sent by the circuit court clerk's office to the law enforcement agency that issued the traffic citation.

Washington County has also declared that law enforcement agencies must use funds collected from these electronic citations for things related to the e-citation system, such as in-car software equipment, new technology, replacements and training to maintain the program.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is already issuing e-citations, and three-fourths of the counties and municipalities in our region have already adopted the system.

Critics say the e-citation program is simply fee-grabbing. They argue it is just another way for local governments to make a buck off its citizens. That's partially true. It is a new fee and it is coming from taxpayers. But as stated above, these dollars are going into building and maintaining what has become a central part of law enforcement — technology. This electronic technology will allow these agencies to operate more efficiently and at a lower cost to taxpayers.