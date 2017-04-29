Properly dispose of those old prescription drugs

Most people who abuse addictive prescription painkillers get them for free from friends or relatives. That’s why it’s important to properly dispose of unused or out-of-date prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet.

Sharing those old meds with family members or selling them to others is both unwise and illegal. Leftover pain medications often end up in the illegal drug market.

It’s important that prescription drugs don’t make their way into this pipeline. Flushing these pills down the toilet is not the way to get rid of them. Studies indicate that traces of some pharmaceuticals often find their way back into your drinking water.

Many drug companies, pharmacies and health care providers implement “take back programs” that offer households a safe way to dispose of drugs they no longer need. Most local law enforcement agencies offer a similar service.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation has funded the Count It! Lock It! Drop It! program that has placed secure drug take back drop boxes in all of this state’s 95 counties. Many of these can be found at local police departments.

The program also advises Tennesseans to:

• Count their prescription drugs once every two weeks to monitor theft and help ensure medications are taken properly.

• Lock and store their prescription drugs in a secure place where others would not think to look.

• Take unused or expired medications to drop boxes located in participating law enforcement offices or pharmacies.

Tennesseans can find their nearest prescription take back location online at countitlockitdropit.org.