Carbon monoxide detectors can help save lives

The Environmental Protection Agency says even at lower levels of exposure, carbon monoxide causes mild effects that are often mistaken for the flu. These symptoms include headaches, dizziness, nausea and fatigue. About 200 people die from carbon monoxide poisoning annually.

Carbon monoxide can leak from faulty furnaces or fuel-fired heaters, or it can be trapped inside by a blocked chimney or flue. Two deaths in Carter County this week call attention to the importance of having a properly functioning carbon monoxide detector in homes and offices that rely on natural or propane gas, or any burning fuel for heating or cooking.

Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department say a gas generator being used to power electricity to a home on Norman Joines Road is to blame for the carbon monoxide poisoning deaths of a father and his son. Deputies say friends and neighbors found David Ayers, 50, and Floyd Ayers, 71, dead in the same room of their home on Wednesday.

For adults, carbon monoxide becomes toxic when it reaches a level higher than 50 ppm. Levels higher than 400 ppm are considered extreme exposure and can result in unconsciousness, brain damage and even death.

Carbon monoxide detectors can provide an early warning to a building’s occupants before the deadly gas climbs to a dangerous level. Each home or business should have at least one carbon monoxide detector. These lifesaving devices are every bit as important as smoke detectors.