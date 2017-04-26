Turn around: don't drive over a flood roads

Such was the case Monday morning when Hawkins County authorities charged a Church Hill woman with two counts of reckless endangerment after they say she drove her van into rising waters near the North Fork of the Holston River. The driver and two occupants of the van — an adult male and a 15-year-old juvenile — were rescued by swift water specialists when the water became “tail-light deep” on the van and it started floating towards the river.

More Americans are killed annually from flooding than from any other weather-related disaster, which is why emergency officials say motorists should never drive through flooded areas.

Weather officials say most flood deaths occur at night and when people become trapped in automobiles that stall on flooded roads. Flash floods are the deadliest because they can happen in a short period of time — generally less than six hours.

Areas of the Northeast Tennessee are most susceptible to flash flooding because of mountain streams and rivers. If the National Weather Service issues a flood watch, residents living in the affected area should check flood action plans, keep informed and be ready to evacuate if a warning is issued or flooding is observed.

We also advise area residents to review their home insurance policies before the next storm hits. Most homeowners in our area don’t carry flood insurance, and they often regret that lapse following a heavy rainfall.

Standard residential insurance policies cover damage from wind or rain (water that comes from above), but they don’t include water that comes from below. Local insurance officials say now is a good time for homeowners to consider buying flood insurance.