Do you patronize area farmers markets?

Sellers will be at the market every Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of October. Live music will also be offered at the Pavilion on Saturdays.

The Jonesborough Farmers Market, which is a community-organized market offering only locally raised produce and artisan foods, will begin its season May 6. The Jonesborough market is located at 105 Courthouse Square and operates from 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday.

Every market day between May and October features a cafe area and live acoustic music. Online ordering is available in the off-season (November-April) at the market’s website at jonesborough.locallygrown.net.

And there’s a new farmers market in Carter County. The Downtown Elizabethton Farmers Market will be held from 5-8 p.m.Tuesdays in the city parking lot between First Christian Church and the Elizabethton Police Department.

More Americans today are wanting to buy meat, vegetables and dairy foods that are produced locally. That’s something that benefits both local farmers as well as themarkets that sell their products.

Consumers must enter into a partnership with local farmers if they truly wish to purchase such organically produced food. That means getting to know the farmers in your community to learn how they grow the fruits and vegetables that end up on your dinner table.

