Is soccer, not golf, the city's future?

Consultants say it would cost $6 million to convert the 18-hole course into a complex with as many as six soccer fields. Michael Balluff, the owner of an indoor soccer stadium beside the golf course, is urging the city to enter into a private-public partnership to build the sports complex.

While Mayor David Tomita was quick to stress that Buffalo Valley was just one location the city is looking at, city officials say they are serious about building new soccer fields.

Johnson City purchased Buffalo Valley in 1994 during the peak of golf’s popularity. Since that time, golf has seen a steady decline in the number of rounds played.

With golf courses not generating the kind of revenues they were expected to 20 years ago, many local governments are backing redevelopments that turn putting greens into shopping centers and gated communities. These projects generally produce more tax revenues for local governments than do golf courses.

Johnson City officials put out a call for possible buyers of its two municipal golf courses in 2008. That effort failed to generate any interest in purchasing Buffalo Valley or Pine Oaks and was soon abandoned.

