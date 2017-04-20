Government officials must watch over tax incentives

And who can blame them? There’s certainly enough blame to go around.

Commissioners met this week with officials from NN Inc. and economic development leaders to discuss what went wrong with the PILOT agreement. A mistake regarding a date in the original paperwork leaves the metal bearings company owing the city $60,000 in property taxes because it has failed to meet its employment goals.

City officials approved an agreement with NN in April 2014 requiring the company to maintain 80 percent of the 200 jobs promised in the agreement by the end of 2016. A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by Assistant News Editor Nathan Baker in February, however, found the company had failed to meet that goal.

Baker learned the company only employed 64 employees at the end of last year, which is 136 fewer than the benchmark set in the PILOT agreement. As a result, the company’s full property tax assessment — which is currently set at 0 — should have increased to 68 percent.

After learning of the mistake and meeting with NN officials, the Industrial Development Board has recommended extending the agreement’s timeline because of discrepancies between the local PILOT resolution and a separate state tax agreement with the company. Doing so will move the annual jobs reporting date from Jan. 31 to May 9, which aligns with a date set in a state incentive contract. NN would then be required to file its next report by May 9, 2018.

Another change would be extending the length of time to create the new jobs to March 10, 2019, which Press staff writer Zach Vance reports would also align with the state agreement. Company officials say it is now on track to add 30 more high-paying jobs this year.

Regardless of who is actually to blame for the mistake, this is a situation that will justifiably cast a long shadow on future PILOT deals. The goal now, as echoed by commissioners at Monday’s meeting, is to convince city taxpayers that officials are taking the necessary steps to see that no such blunders occur with other payment-in-lieu-of taxes agreements.

Proper oversight is needed, not only in the drafting of such economic incentives, but in their implementation. Taxpayers and elected officials must be kept informed of the progress being made under PILOT agreements, and when a party fails to meet its obligations, the proper penalties should be levied.