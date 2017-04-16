P.E. and recess are also key to an education

These mandates are too much, some educators say, arguing recess is taking away from instructional time.

Other officials believe the law is too confusing and cumbersome to carry out. Meanwhile, some lawmakers say the whole issue should be left up to local school boards to decide.

There is just one overriding thing state lawmakers need to keep in mind in deciding this issue — the best interest of students.

A lack of exercise and poor diets have resulted in bulging waistlines and serious health problems for too many Tennesseans, both young and old.

Statistics show 75 percent of the waking hours for children in the United States are spent being inactive, with more than five hours per day spent engaging in some type of activity involving digital media.

Those statistics point also to a nationwide trend away from children receiving physical activity time at school. National averages show that only 8 percent of elementary schools offer daily physical education activities, while only 6 percent of middle schools and high schools offer daily physical education activities.

Regular physical activity provides a number of health benefits for children and teenagers, including improvements in muscle strength and a reduction in the risk factors for chronic diseases. Exercise has been found also to lower levels of anxiety and stress in adolescents.

As structured P.E. and recess programs have declined, obesity rates for children have climbed. That’s why Tennessee lawmakers must be careful not to trim too much time away from such valuable programs. Healthy and fit children often grow into healthy and fit adults, and healthy and fit adults are less likely to be a financial drain on our economy and health system.