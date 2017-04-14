Broadband internet is vital to rural development

The legislation also authorizes $45 million in grants and state tax credits to co-ops and private internet service providers to move into underserved markets.

Thousands of households and businesses in this state lack access to a reliable high-speed internet connection. This threatens to put areas of Tennessee at a distinct economic disadvantage.

Broadband connectivity is essential to lure both businesses and new residents to a community. Without it, many of the new tech generation will go elsewhere.

And make no mistake about it — broadband connectivity is more than an amenity. It is an essential way our culture now works, socializes and plays.

The early part of the 20th century saw many homes in the United States not wired for electricity. This was particularly true of rural areas. The Great Depression brought the creation of the Tennessee Valley Authority, which extended electricity to poor and remote areas of our region.

During debate of the Broadband Accessibility Act in the House last week, the Associated Press reported that state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, referenced the role that TVA and the federal government played in bringing much-needed infrastructure to Appalachia.

“No. 1, when we needed electricity in rural parts of Tennessee, we went to the (Tennessee Valley Authority) or rather the TVA came to us,” Hill said. “When we needed an interstate highway system, the federal government stepped in and provided that over many, many years. When it came to clean, drinkable water in the rural areas, initially, the government had to step in.”

While we appreciate the legitimate concerns that some legislators have regarding public/private competition, there are simply times when the free market cannot meet the needs of all the people. That is particularly true for rural areas in Northeast Tennessee, where private companies have determined extending broadband services is not worth the cost.