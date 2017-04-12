Don't ruin prom night with underage drinking

This is also a time of the year when law enforcement agencies all across the region step up their efforts to warn teenagers of the dangers of underage drinking.

Drinking and driving is a bad combination regardless of the perpetrator’s age. Sadly though, too many prom night celebrations have been ruined over the years by a drunken teenager behind the wheel. But it’s not just drinking and driving that can spoil prom night.

Underage drinking is illegal and has many consequences that not only include possible death and injury on the highway, but also death and injury from alcohol poisoning or violence. Drinking under the age of 21 is against the law in this state. Period.

We know that doesn’t stop some teenagers and young adults from doing it anyway. That’s no surprise. We chalk it up to the exuberance and foolishness of youth. What does surprise us, however, is when we hear of adults — parents, in fact — who aid and abet in such illegal activity.

Studies have found that 57 percent of high school teens whose parents allow them to drink at home, even just on special occasions, say they drink with their friends, as compared to just 14 percent of teens who say their parents never allow them to drink.

Parents need to be role models to their teenagers — not party pals. That’s especially true during prom season. We support aggressive law enforcement efforts to hold parents and other adults accountable for contributing to underage drinking.