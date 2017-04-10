Should President Polk's tomb be relocated?

Polk was born in North Carolina, but he grew up in Columbia, which is located 50 miles south of Nashville. He is currently buried, along with his wife, Sarah, on the grounds of the state Capitol.

Some members of his family now want Polk's body moved to his family’s home in Columbia. If his remains are indeed exhumed and relocated it wouldn't be the first time. Polk died of cholera in 1849, just a few months after leaving the White House, and he was quickly buried in the Nashville City Cemetery to prevent spreading the epidemic.

A year later, however, his widow had Polk's body was exhumed and moved to Polk Place, which was the former president's beloved home in Nashville.

A few year's after Sarah Polk's death in 1891, a family disagreement erupted that caused in the courts to invalidate Polk's will calling for his burial at Polk Place. Polk's house was later sold and he and his wife's remains were moved to a tomb at the state Capitol.

Today, members of Polk's family and Columbia leaders are asking the state General Assembly to approve legislation to relocate the Polks to their city. Meanwhile, other Polk family leaders and state historians are opposed to the move. They argue the one-term president would not have wanted to be removed from Nashville.

The (Nashville) Tennessean reported recently the battle over Polk's final resting place has created bitter feelings among some of his descendants. One distant relative, Teresa Elam, told the Nashville newspaper she believes relocating Polk's remains is “despicable.”

Tell us what you think. Should President Polk's grave be removed from the state Capitol?

Send your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification.