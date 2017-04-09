Buckling up is a lifesaver for all ages

Sadly, some teenagers never reach adulthood. A few become victims of bad decisions they make while behind the steering wheel of a car.

A study released a few years ago found auto crashes are the leading cause of death for tweens and teens. Of the more than 10,000 children passengers who were killed in car crashes cited in a six-year study, 54 percent were riding with a teen driver.

Three-quarters of the fatal crashes occurred on roads with speed limits higher than 45 mph, and nearly two-thirds of the young passengers were not wearing seat belts. Putting on your seat belt is something drivers and passengers of all ages should do whenever they are in a moving vehicle.

More than 60 percent of vehicle occupants killed in crashes in Tennessee were not wearing safety belts. Federal highway safety officials also say males in pickups account for more than half of Americans killed each year in passenger vehicles, and many of them are under the age of 21.