Time to stop passing the bottle in Tennessee

Over the past 20 years, the so-called “Pass the Bottle” bill has hit one roadblock after another in the state General Assembly. Past attempts to close the loophole have never made it out of legislative subcommittees.

While no driver may drink alcohol or possess an open container of an alcoholic beverage while operating a motor vehicle, passengers are allowed under state law to consume booze in that very same vehicle. This loophole allows a driver to simply pass the bottle to a passenger if he or she is stopped by a law enforcement officer.

Tennessee is among Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Missouri, Rhode Island and Virginia as the only states that don’t specifically outlaw alcohol for passengers.

This loophole is estimated to cost Tennessee between $6 million and $18 million annually in federal highway funds. That is money the state could be using to build roads and bridges.

Closing the pass the bottle loophole is a key part of the governor’s proposal to raise funding for state transportation projects. Haslam’s plan also includes a 7-cent hike to Tennessee’s gas tax.

The leading argument against the loophole has been it would infringe on the rights of University of Tennessee fans who wish to enjoy a cocktail (while being driven by a sober friend) to a football game in Knoxville. That’s a poor excuse for putting the lives of Tennesseans in jeopardy.

Proponents of the governor’s bill say it could help save the lives of the more than 1,100 Tennesseans killed annually in alcohol-related auto crashes. That alone makes the push to close the loophole one well worth pursuing.