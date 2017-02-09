Help emergency responders do their jobs safely

Drivers are expected to move to the left lane or slow down when they spot public safety vehicles parked in the emergency lanes of interstates and dual-lane highways. Motorists who fail to yield can be charged with a misdemeanor and fined $50.

Tennessee became the 30th state to establish a safety zone to protect troopers, firefighters and other rescue personnel when the law went into effect in July 2004. Today, every state has some version of a move over law on the books.

Even so, some drivers are still not aware of their responsibilities under the move over law. Figures from the Emergency Responder Safety Institute, a national advisory group of public safety and transportation experts, estimate an average of six to eight fire rescue and EMS workers are killed working in or near moving traffic each year, as are 10 to 12 police officers.

The move over law is quite simple: Slow down and move to the left lane (if you can do so safely) whenever you see a law enforcement vehicle by the side of the interstate.