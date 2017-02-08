Langston School was a key part of local history

One such Tennessee legend was W.C. Handy, who gave a national voice to the blues. In 1909, Handy and his band moved to Memphis where they made Beale Street their headquarters.

Today, Handy is known as the “Father of the Blues” for single-handedly introducing this style of music to the world.

Here in Johnson City, we praise the accomplishments of Dr. Hezekiah B. Hankal, a renowned physician, who was the first African-American elected to the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 1873.

The Washington County Health Department Building in Johnson City was named for Hankal in 2014 to honor this extraordinary man for his many contributions to our community as a healer, educator and minister.

Sadly, one important piece of Johnson City’s black history has been lost to time and indifference. Only the gymnasium and a brick entrance to the former Langston High School, 244 E. Myrtle Ave., still stand. The rest of what had become the Langston-Biddle Maintenance Center for the Johnson City School System was recently demolished after years of blatant neglect.

Langston High School educated thousands of the city’s black students from 1925 until the end of segregation in 1965.

Fingers have been pointed for Langston School’s falling into disrepair, and regrettably there is a fair share of blame to go around. What is needed now, however, is a solemn promise from city officials to never allow a tragedy like this to happen again.

Hopefully, the Langston gymnasium can soon be repurposed as a museum and education center for local black history.