Should fetal heartbeat bill be approved?

As Press Assistant News Editor Nathan Baker reported last month, Van Huss’ bill requires the medical provider performing the ultrasound to record the gestational age of the fetus, the ultrasound method used, time of the test, the results of the test and inform the mother in writing whether a heartbeat is detected.

Under the proposed law, a woman who is not provided such information would be allowed to sue the medical professional and would be eligible to receive more than $10,000 in damages. The bill also provides exceptions for medical emergencies, but requires doctors to list the specific condition that constitutes the medical emergency.

“If enacted, it will eliminate about 90 percent of abortions in the state, and it goes in tandem with my belief that unborn children should have the right to life,” Van Huss told Baker.

The point during gestation in which a heartbeat can be detected is the earliest markable point in pregnancy, usually between six and 12 weeks, but at an average of eight.

“It’s quite a jump,” Van Huss said of the proposed change from the state’s current criminal abortion statute, which sets the threshold at the point of viability of the fetus, which is normally between 24 and 26 weeks.

Van Huss said he did not speak with any medical professionals before introducing the bill.

The current 24-week viability limit was set by the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States.

Fetal heartbeat bills have been introduced in recent years in Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas and Wyoming, but were all defeated in the legislative process. The Ohio Legislature added fetal heartbeat provision to a unrelated bill, but it was vetoed by Gov. John Kasich.

Similar laws were approved in Arkansas and North Dakota, only to be but struck down as unconstitutional by federal judges.

We want to hear from you. Should abortions be banned once a fetal heartbeat is detected?

Send your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification.