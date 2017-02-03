Local lawmakers must speak up on opioids

Authorities say our state ranks second in the nation for opioid drug abuse, with Northeast Tennessee being ground zero. The rate of opioid treatment in this region has increased from 21 admissions per 10,000 residents in 2013 to 25 admissions per 10,000 people in 2015.

In light of those numbers we find it disappointing that Harwell did not name a lawmaker from our area to join the task force. As Press staff writer Zack Vance reported earlier this week, the task force member closest to the Tri-Cities is state Rep. Dennis Powers, a Republican from rural Campbell County, which is more than 140 miles away. The speaker said she has placed “some of my best legislators” on the task force, which will begin holding hearings across Tennessee next month.

Harwell said she would “love to have input” from legislators representing our region. That’s good to hear. We urge lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee to step forward and strongly insist on being an integral part of finding a solution to this state’s opioid addiction problem.

There are few communities in Northeast Tennessee that haven’t been touched by this epidemic in one way or another. The victims are our neighbors. They are members of our families, and some are even our best friends.

Abuse of prescription painkillers is not just a law enforcement issue or public health problem. It is also an economic problem that robs employers of a sober and reliable workforce.

That’s why East Tennessee State University and Mountain States Health Alliance have joined together to operate a drug addiction treatment clinic in Gray. The task force needs to know what we are doing here in Northeast Tennessee to address the opioid problem, and we need to let state officials know what they can do to help.