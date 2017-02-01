Tennessee is becoming a leader in higher education

The Reconnect Tennessee Act would expand Tennessee Promise, which was the first program of its kind in this nation to offer two free years of tuition and fees for graduating high school seniors who wish to attend a community college. Haslam now wants to allow any Tennessean, who has lived in this state for at least a year, to attend a community college without paying tuition.

Reconnect Tennessee promises to deliver on “Drive to 55,” an initiative Haslam launched in 2013 aimed at seeing that 55 percent of Tennessee’s residents earn a post-secondary degree by 2025. State officials say 39 percent of Tennesseans now hold some sort of a higher education degree.

At the same time, 900,000 residents of this state have attended college, but have failed to earn a degree. Haslam says Reconnect Tennessee can change that.

Other states are now talking about making community college college free to its residents. Meanwhile, enrollment in Tennessee’s community colleges has seen a sharp increase in recent years, thanks largely to the program.

Haslam says the free community college education program comes at no extra cost to this state’s taxpayers

The governor believes offering all Tennesseans an opportunity to earn a community college degree will help fight the rising costs of higher education, while raising the bar for students and state institutions alike. Free tuition should also help Tennessee students of any age not only to enroll in college, but to stay and earn a degree.

This program promises to make Tennessee a national leader in higher education. And after years of being ranked near the bottom for states whose residents hold a college degree, that would be a distinction that all Tennesseans can be proud of.