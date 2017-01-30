Do you support a state gas tax hike?

State Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, found no supporters of the governor’s proposed Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy, or IMPROVE Act, at a town hall meeting earlier this month in Jonesborough. His constituents questioned the need for a tax increase when the state is expected to have a near $2 billion budget surplus in the new fiscal year.

Haslam is asking the state General Assembly to hike the gas tax by 7 cents and diesel by 12 cents. In addition, the IMPROVE Act would increase vehicle registration fees by an average of $5 per vehicle, levy a new $100-a-year fee on electric vehicles and place a 3 percent charge on all rental cars.

The plan also calls for reducing the state’s sales tax on food from 5 percent to 4.5 percent, as well as lowering franchise fees and excise taxes on businesses. Haslam has also included an acceleration of the phased elimination of the Hall Tax on investment income,

The gas tax, which hasn’t been increased since 1989, has been the primary funding source for bridge and highway construction projects. If approved, the IMPROVE Act is projected to collect $278 million in new dollars to fund more than 960 transportation projects in this state’s 95 counties.

Hill told his constituents in Jonesborough that there are a considerable number of backlogged road projects in Washington County, including the improvement to the Boones Creek interstate exit.

