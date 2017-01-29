Tennessee needs a new home for its valuable records

It’s the statutory job of the library and archives to collect, preserve and maintain this state’s important historic documents. These records include death certificates and marriage licenses for citizens all across the state, as well as personal letters and official correspondence of this state’s most historic figures, including Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson.

The current library and archives building in Nashville, which was constructed in 1952, no longer has the space to store all the valuable records that it is responsible for. And those records keep coming. The library and archives is charged with cataloging and storing official minutes, documents and records of each session of the state General Assembly. It is also the final resting place for the records of governors when they leave office.

That’s why library and archive officials are asking Gov. Bill Haslam and the General Assembly for $100 million to build a new facility. In addition to providing adequate space to store records and documents, the new building would also provide classroom space to accommodate large groups of students who want to visit the library. The current facility has no such teaching space available

Tennessee’s state records are open to public inspection. That’s the law. Those records go all the way back to the birth of this state in 1796. In fact, some documents go back even farther to the failed state of Franklin right here in Northeast Tennessee.

Because the current building has no more space, some of these valuable records will have to be stored in private warehouses, which could create barriers to the public’s access to these records, as well as security and liability concerns.

The proposed state-of-the-art building has been in the works for nearly a decade. Nearly $20 million has already been spent for land acquisition and design. Unfortunately, the project was put on hold with the economic meltdown of 2008.

You can help call attention to this worthy project by contacting state legislators and letting them know how important a new library and archive is to every citizen of Tennessee. Go to legislature.state.tn.us for a complete list of lawmakers and their contact information.