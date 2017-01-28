Be smart and alert at railroad crossings

A driver or pedestrian should never attempt to go around lowered gates at a railroad crossing. If you come to a crossing and see flashing red lights, don’t ignore them. Come to a complete stop.

These lights signal the approach of a train (or, as is often the case at crossings in downtown Johnson City, a service vehicle). Wait until the lights have stopped flashing and the gates rise completely before crossing the tracks.

Other things to remember when approaching a railroad crossing:

• Always expect a train. Railway crossings see train traffic at all hours of the day or night.

• Never race a train to a crossing. Remember, there is no tie in a race with a train.

• Never get trapped on a crossing. Proceed through a crossing only if you are sure you can safely clear all the tracks.