Ash trees face a major threat of infestation

These beetles are “pretty much unstoppable,” Chattanooga’s city forester Gene Hyde told the newspaper. The ash borer is difficult to detect because its infestation often begins high on the tree.

The first sighting of the ash borer in Tennessee was in 2010 when one was found on a log at a truck stop near Knoxville. The invasive beetle lays eggs on the bark of an ash tree, where its larvae soon tunnels underneath and kills the tree within three years.

Varieties of ash can be found in Johnson City’s older neighborhoods, particularly in the Tree Streets.

To battle the infestation, state agriculture officials have issued the following guidelines:

• Don’t transport firewood from place to place, even within Tennessee. Don’t bring firewood along for camping trips. Buy the wood you need from a local source.

• Don’t buy or move firewood from outside the state. If someone comes to your door selling firewood, ask them about the source, and don’t purchase wood from outside the state.

• Watch for signs of infestation. If you suspect your ash tree is infested, visit tn.gov/agriculture/ for an online symptoms checklist and report form or call 800-628-2631.

This is a serious matter and one that shouldn’t be taken lightly. We can’t forget the terrible blight that destroyed the American chestnut trees of the Appalachian Mountains more than a half-century ago. It would be tragic to see the ash tree meet a similar fate.