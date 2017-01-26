Inadequate water/sewer services strangle progress

The NCSL also points out that the American Society of Civil Engineers has warned that “rapidly aging infrastructure could lead to costly and dangerous problems with drinking water in the near future.” This troubles many public utility managers who say they don’t have enough money now to maintain the existing infrastructure, much less to improve or expand water services.

The crisis in Flint, Michigan has called national attention to the importance of maintaining safe and reliable public water sources. Water and sewer are among the most important and expensive services offered by a municipality. Even so, few city residents give much thought to those services until a line breaks and they are left without.

Before 1955, Johnson City’s waste water treatment process was little more than dumping raw sewage into Brush Creek. Today, the city maintains three state-of-the-art waste water treatment facilities — Knob Creek and Brush Creek for the municipal system and the Regional Waste water Treatment Plant, located along Tenn. Highway 75.

Johnson City administrators have been careful to prepare a long-range plan to address much-needed capital needs in the water and sewer systems.

Municipalities with overburdened or failing sewer systems often find themselves placed under state and federal scrutiny. There are a number of communities in Tennessee that are under moratoriums that prohibit new building permits to be issued until major improvements are made to their systems.

Johnson City officials say they don’t want to become one of those areas where development has been strangled by an inadequate water/sewer system. That’s why it is necessary for the city to continue to make a major investment in improving this vital infrastructure.