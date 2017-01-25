You can make a difference in a child's life

It is important work. The goal of CASA volunteers is to see that every child is placed in a safe and stable home. It is a task that well-trained CASA volunteers have been performing locally since 1985.

More than 3 million children a year are reported abused or neglected in the United States. It’s important to note that these are good children who, through no fault of their own, often become trapped in an already burdened judicial system that is swamped by a heavy caseload.

It’s because of the work CASA volunteers do that many children have gone from abuse and neglect to safe and nurturing homes. Workers from the state Department of Children’s Services are often so buried under cases that they find themselves unable to devote the kind of time they would like to the children they serve.

CASA is a cost-effective approach to dealing with children who may be at risk. The organization would like to do more, but it needs help from you to do so. CASA is looking for community leaders to serve as members of its board of directors. It also needs more volunteers to help act as case workers.

The job of CASA volunteers is to investigate the child’s home environment and talk to neighbors and school officials whenever possible. And remember, these CASA volunteers are ordinary people like you from a variety of backgrounds.

For more information on how to volunteer, call CASA at 461-3500 or go online at casanetn.org.