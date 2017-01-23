What can be done to improve downtown parking?

The Johnson City Development Authority has also placed improved parking on its list of priorities for this year. Authority members have asked the city’s Planning Department to conduct a new study of downtown parking to determine if measures taken in the past year have improved parking in the area.

A 2015 study revealed that 665 of all public parking spaces were located in public lots and 555 were on-street parking. It also revealed that public lot demand was heaviest at the Tipton Street, Downtown Square and West Market Street lots.

City officials say more than 200 additional parking spots have been added in the past year. There has also been aggressive enforcement of time limits on parking in certain areas of the downtown.

Merchants say downtown Johnson City has had a largely unfounded reputation for being a difficult place to find convenient parking. But with more businesses, restaurants and residential developments flocking to the downtown area, parking is indeed becoming a problem.

We want to hear from you. What should the city and merchants be doing to improve parking in downtown Johnson City?

Send your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification.