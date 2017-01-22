Fixing Puerto Rico's 'blue state' debt problem

There was a period after World War II when it looked like prosperity, perhaps even affluence, was just around the corner, and it’s true that Puerto Ricans enjoy one of the highest standards of living in the Caribbean. But it’s an illusion. Today, Puerto Rico is effectively bankrupt and under supervision by a federally mandated control board.

In recent years, as jobs became ever-scarcer and the island’s government was paralyzed by entrenched interest groups, its young people and professionals have been emigrating to the United States. The population has shrunk by over 9 percent, and the decline shows no sign of abating. (Since Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, they come here freely and legally.) Puerto Rico is significantly poorer than the poorest state, Mississippi, and getting poorer by the day.

And it’s going to get worse. Puerto Rico is built on the “blue state” model. A huge part of the population gets one or several government handouts, and over 25 percent of its jobholders work for government. It has a heavily-unionized work force, politically-powerful unions, and onerous work rules that make it hard to justify hiring people and, once hired, very difficult to fire them.

And lots of debt. So much debt that it finally reached the tipping point. Its creditors won’t lend any more and are demanding repayment. Last year, government agencies began defaulting on bond payments.

So, of course, they went to Congress and begged for a bailout. Which, to its credit, Congress refused to give. Instead, it provided some breathing room by effectively declaring the island bankrupt and suspending debt service and demanded it get its house in order. The Puerto Rico Financial Oversight and Management Board was set up to make sure they did. If the locals don’t come up with an acceptable plan — they get first crack at it — the control board will impose one.

Sadly, their initial proposal didn’t come close and was rejected, but a newly-elected governor is making the right noises and seems to have a better grasp on reality than his predecessor. A revised proposal is in the works, and we shall see.

In a sense, Puerto Rico is America’s Greece, having borrowed, taxed, spent and regulated itself into insolvency, and unwilling to do the hard things necessary to fix the problem. Instead, the fix will be imposed from the outside. In the case of Greece, by the European Union (effectively, Germany) and for Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Well, so what? What does this have to do with us? First, Puerto Rico is part of the U.S. (an associated commonwealth, not a state), thus subject to our laws — and those laws have played a part in creating the problem. A poor country shouldn’t have a minimum wage intended for a rich county — it keeps the poorest of the poor, those with few skills, out of work and on the dole.

The Jones Act restricts shipping between the United States and Puerto Rico to U.S.-built, owned and crewed ships, which doubles or triples freight costs. And on and on — laws designed for the 50 states don’t always work well when applied to a poor island country. Puerto Ricans have a point that we’re partly to blame for their troubles, so we should help clean up the mess.

Second, young Puerto Ricans, particularly skilled professionals, have no incentive to stay and help build their country. The island is being depopulated, with the sick, old, and destitute left behind, making it ever-more difficult to pay its mounting bills.

Third, mostly U.S. investors and banks own its debt, and they will write off a large part of the $72-plus billion they are owed, come what may.

This isn’t going to end well for us, to the tune of billions of dollars and millions of lives turned upside down. And unless there are significant changes in U.S. and Puerto Rican law that allow Puerto Ricans to fix the mess in a way that makes sense for them, it will remain an unending, low-boil crisis and embarrassment.

There are bigger implications. Many states and the U.S. government are organized on the same blue state model as Puerto Rico, and they are all in financial trouble. What happens when we reach the tipping point, and our creditors, many of which aren’t as friendly and understanding as Uncle Sam, are the ones dictating the terms?

It won’t be fun, but better to control our own fate, wouldn’t you agree?

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is a semi-retired businessman.