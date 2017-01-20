It's time to repeal ban on ballot selfies

Tennessee is among a number of states that have laws on the books to penalize citizens for taking photos of themselves with a ballot inside the voting booth. Singer/actor and Memphis native Justin Timberlake learned of the law last year when he made headlines after posting a selfie of himself voting early at a precinct in his hometown.

Supporters of the ban say it protects the sanctity and integrity of the voting booth. Such 18th century reasoning, however, seems impractical in the digital age. If it is a legally cast vote, what business is it of the government if a citizen wants to share that image with others on social media?

Federal courts have struck down ballot box selfie bans in New Hampshire and Indiana. A judge in Michigan also blocked enforcement of a ban on voting booth selfies, ruling that it violates free speech.

We urge Tennessee lawmakers to repeal the ban on ballot selfies. No one has demonstrated an actual need for the law and we have yet to hear a clear justification for continuing the prohibition.