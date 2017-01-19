The hidden costs of outsourcing campus jobs

Other signers of the letter, which was mailed to Dr. Joe DiPietro last week, included Republicans and Democrats from across the state. Lawmakers noted that outsourcing maintenance and custodial jobs on UT campuses could be detrimental to local economies and damage overall employee morale in the system.

“Savings may be seen on the front end but the state loses the trickle down effect on the local economy as well as the resulting tax revenue returning back to the state,” the letter states. “The same can be said of the profits that leave the state with the contracting national company.”

Officials with Haslam’s administration said in November that a proposal to outsource jobs on college campuses in Tennessee would proceed after a second report found the strategy could save more than $35 million per year. Critics of the governor’s plan, however, have questioned the validity of those projected savings.

Haslam has said individual institutions can opt out of the outsourcing program. Crowe and his colleagues who sent the letter to DiPietro are urging the president to take a long look at the true costs of outsourcing before making his decision. We agree.

As the letter says: “With privatization, the university loses the flexibility to move the right personnel to the right place at the right time at the discretion of the administration.”