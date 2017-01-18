Tweetsie Trail is model for other projects

This project has resulted in a popular regional recreational resource that also protects this scenic former railroad corridor from encroaching development.

Over the years we’ve heard from naysayers who believe government has no business protecting green spaces or providing much-needed recreational opportunities for its residents. They argue it is a waste of tax dollars.

To the contrary, there’s been nothing wasteful about the Tweetsie Trail. The Tweetsie has become one of the region’s premiere destinations for hikers, bikers and eco-tourists.

The Tweetsie Trail wasn’t just a Johnson City or Elizabethton project. It was a regional project, and one that benefits everyone living here in Northeast Tennessee. Its success should serve as a model for local economic development officials who are asking Congress to designate hundreds of square miles of land in the Cherokee National Forest as a national recreation area.