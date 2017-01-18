Housecleaning at the White House and ours

Walls will probably be repainted. Furniture will be rearranged and replaced. Wall décor will be changed to suit the taste of the new occupants and much packing and unpacking will be taken care of.

Many of the offices in the White House will also be made ready for the new officials and their staffs. I am sure it is a good time for a thorough cleaning of all surfaces.

Thinking about all that has to be done there made me think about how good January is for cleaning and rearranging things in my house. When the Christmas decorations were all put away it was a great time to clean all the surfaces and rearrange the various items of décor that make our home special.

With some snow days — when we were stuck inside (and we will likely have more days like that before winter is over) — why not use this time to unclutter, straighten up closets and dresser drawers and see what can be given to a worthy cause.

Taking a room at a time, or even a dresser or closet at a time seems like a good idea. You will be surprised to see what has accumulated over time.

I discovered many interesting things while doing this. There are some things you just can’t do away with — a cross-stitched picture made by my mother many years ago, a bag of matchbox cars left by our sons, some accessories that went with G.I. Joe and other action figures and some things that had been lost and were now found.

There were many things that I had no trouble putting in the “give away” pile. When I found some quilts and other bedding that was no longer needed, I thought of homeless people who could surely use them to keep warm.

When I discovered several lamps and radios I thought of Goodwill Industries, where they work on such things to make them usable. When I ran across clothes in the closet that had not been worn in a year or two I had to question whether I really needed them or not. Haven of Mercy and the Salvation Army could use them in their work.

I seemed to find more picture frames than anything else while doing my purging and cleaning. With children and grandchildren, pictures just seem to accumulate over the years. I found frames of various sizes, some with pictures still in them and some that were empty. Since I had just recently updated the grandchildren’s pictures, I put many of the frames in a box for a thrift store somewhere.

Of course the pictures I removed from the frames need to be labeled and stored properly. The next generations might like to see what we looked like.

I am sure the White House make-over is a huge job. It surely takes many people and many hours of hard labor. I am glad that I did not have such a task, but it is a really good feeling to have organized, cleaned, and uncluttered many areas of our home. It is also a good feeling to give away things that could be used by others.

Why not use this month to do the same?

Bonnie Simmerman of Jonesborough is a retired elementary school teacher.