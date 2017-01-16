Should outdoor dining be allowed for all businesses?

That is certainly true in Johnson City, where city commissioners approved a first reading of an ordinance earlier this month to amend central business district zoning regulations to allow sidewalk dining for all businesses as a special exception.

The move comes after Johnson City Brewing Company owners met with city staff to discuss the taproom’s expansion at 257 E. Main St. Current regulations do not allow taprooms and microbreweries to offer sidewalk dining because they are not classified as a restaurant, under which selling food is the primary function.

The microbrewery is requesting that this restriction be stricken from zoning codes governing the central business district. Press staff writer Gary B. Gray reported that Development Services Director Angie Carrier said the change would not be specific to serving beer. That means other establishments, such as Nelson Fine Arts, The Willow Tree and others would have similar outdoor dining privileges.

Commissioners approved first reading of the sidewalk dining amendment by an unanimous vote on January 5. A second vote is scheduled for Thursday.

