Smart growth benefits both cities and counties

The new law promised to end unchecked growth and put a leash on overly aggressive municipal annexations. Cities, towns and counties were charged with setting planning boundaries and implementing 20-year plans to see that development was orderly, sensible and properly planned.

Unfortunately, urban sprawl remains a problem in some areas of the state. This has led to so-called de-annexation efforts in the state General Assembly.

Smart growth advocates stress the benefits of clustering the places where people live more closely with the businesses where they work and shop. Less travel would mean less fuel consumption and a reduction in air pollution.

Johnson City’s own updated land use plan looks to eliminate urban sprawl by encouraging “in-fill development” within the city’s existing corporate boundaries. By doing so, the city is better able to deliver basic services without placing a greater funding burden on city taxpayers.

True smart growth calls for comprehensive planning that requires both developers and city regulators to make some tough decisions. It also calls for state lawmakers to respect the wisdom and authority of municipal and county officials to deal with these issues locally, not in Nashville.

Limiting a city’s power of annexation hamstrings its ability to grow its tax base, thereby placing an additional burden on its current property taxpayers. Likewise, unchecked growth in an unannexed area detracts from the very qualities that once made that community desirable to live in.