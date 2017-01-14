It's time Tennessee gets tough on cockfighting

They have have routinely declined to get tough on cockfighting. Lawmakers have even defended this barbaric practice as part of the tradition and culture of many rural communities since Colonial times.

Supporters will also argue that the father of this country, George Washington, was himself a cockfighting enthusiast. We would also point out to those people that Washington was also a firm believer in bloodletting, a medical practice of the 18th century that some historians believe contributed to his death.

In recent years, bills that would have returned cockfighting to a felony offense have stalled in the state House Agriculture Committee.

Legislators refused to crack down on cockfighting even after hearing testimony from federal agents who say Tennessee is part of the infamous “Cockfighting Corridor,” where criminals who engage in this blood sport flock to ply their horrifying trade.

An FBI agent also told legislators a few years ago that the operator of a busted cockfighting pit in Cocke County boasted that he bribed a state lawmaker nearly 20 years ago to lower the penalty for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor. Since that time, Tennessee has seen its reputation as the cockfighting capitol of the South grow.

Cockfighting is not a harmless diversion. There’s an obvious link between cockfighting and interstate gambling and illegal drugs.

It’s a despicable crime that deserves more than a slap on the wrist. That’s why the Humane Society of the United States pays a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of cockfighters.

To report a cockfighting pit in your neighborhood, call 202-452-1100, or go to humanesociety.org/cockfighting to learn more.

.