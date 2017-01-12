Resting in peace in our national cemeteries

As Press Senior Writer Becky Campbell reported last week, the Kingsport resident doesn't think one man who is interred in the cemetery belongs there.

Hilton says the sordid past of D.C. Stephenson, who was living in Jonesborough when he died in 1966, should have disqualified him from being buried in a national cemetery.

Honorably discharged from the Army as a second lieutenant in 1919, Stephenson went on to become Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan in Indiana and a rapist and murderer who served nearly 30 years in prison before being paroled and asked to leave that state.

He eventually made his way to Jonesborough where he met and married a woman almost 20 years younger. However, records show Stephenson was still married to his third wife at the time of those nuptials.

Stephenson's true history remained unknown to his fourth wife and local leaders until an out-of-town reporter arrived in Jonesborough to learn the details of his death. By that time, Stephenson was buried at Mountain Home. The only requirement for interment in a national cemetery at that time was that the deceased be honorably discharged from military service.

"It is offensive he lays in a cemetery over there with our honored dead, some who have the Medal of Honor," Hilton told Campbell.

Hilton would like to see Stephenson's remains removed from the cemetery, something that officials with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs say can't happen unless a family member requests it. Hilton said he would settle for the marker being removed from Stephenson's grave, which is also something that is not likely to happen.

While we agree with Hilton on principle that Stephenson's remains have no place at Mountain Home, removing them may not possible at this point. And it might not be practical. Doing so could open the door to an inspection of the backgrounds of others buried there before the National Cemetery Administration implemented tougher eligibility requirements.

A thorough review of this situation by federal officials is needed, as well as as a study of similar problems at other national cemeteries.