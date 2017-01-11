'E-waste' doesn't belong in the landfill

These electronic items are considered “e-waste” and pose a serious problem to the environment.

Most of this e-waste — which includes rechargeable batteries, computer monitors and video games — is made from such materials as lead, cadmium and mercury. These are not the kind of materials Johnson City residents want to see going into the Iris Glen Environmental Center.

In some cities across the country, this waste goes into an incinerator or is shipped overseas where it could contaminate the groundwater of a developing country.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, less than 10 percent of e-waste is recycled. A few manufacturers, offer options for taking back old equipment. The rechargeable batteries found in today’s newer cellphones and laptop computers not only last longer, but they also can be recycled.

Too many consumers, however, are on their own when it comes to responsibly discarding e-waste.

Thankfully, that is not a problem for Johnson City residents. The city’s Solid Waste Services accepts e-waste items free of charge in hopes that residents won’t simply toss them in the garbage.

Items that are accepted include computer keyboards, printers, scanners, speakers, cell phones, telephones, DVD players, CD players and microwave ovens.

Items may be dropped off at the city’s Solid Waste office, 91 New St., between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about Johnson City’s e-waste recycling program, call 975-2792.