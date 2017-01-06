Never turn a blind eye to animal cruelty

Officials say Tanny, a chow-shepherd mix, was too far gone to be saved by the time they found her and she had to be euthanized by veterinarians.

“Just feeding your dog doesn't make you a good owner," Washington County Animal Control Officer Wayne Thomas told Senior Press Reporter Becky Campbell. "When it comes time to put them down, you don't let them lay there and waste away.”

Animal abuse continues to be a problem in Tennessee. Every week, this newspaper carries stories about local dogs and cats that have been harmed. Some of it is from neglect. Other times it is a result of deliberate abuse.

It’s the latter that we find particularly disconcerting. Cruelty to animals is not only sick and inhumane, it’s a felony if committed against a household pet.

Animal abuse is often part of a pattern of other violent acts within families and society. Experts say those who abuse animals are also likely to do the same to spouses, children and other family members.

Tennessee legislators passed a law in 2015 to post the names of convicted animal abusers on an online registry, similar to the state’s existing registry of sexual offenders. One of the sponsors of the measure, state Rep. Darren Jernigan, D-Old Hickory, said the registry will help make sure animals find good and loving homes.

The registry includes the names and addresses of those convicted of aggravated animal cruelty or felony animal fighting. First-time offenders spend two years on the registry. A second conviction lands an offender on the registry for five years.

Dogs and cats can't speak for themselves. That's why it is up to us to be their voices. If you suspect an animal is a victim of neglect or abuse, please report it to your nearest animal control or law enforcement agency.