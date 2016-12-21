Pet ownership is a job for a lifetime

First, pets are not toys. They are living creatures that need affection and care. Parents and children must be prepared for the responsibilities that go with being a pet owner. That includes choosing a dog or cat that best fits your household.

Secondly, puppies grow up and they need exercise and discipline to be healthy and happy adults. Being a responsible pet owner takes time and energy. There’s more to it than a pat on the head and an occasional chew toy.

And remember that when you adopt a dog or cat, you are making a commitment to that animal for its lifetime, which could be 15 to 20 years.

Finally, be sure that your pet is spayed or neutered. Spaying or neutering household pets is essential for lowering the population of unwanted dogs and cats that end up in local animal shelters.

If you and your child are truly ready to be responsible pet owners, there’s no better place to find a loving pet than at your local animal shelter.