Should flag-burning be a criminal offense?

“Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag — if they do, there must be consequences — perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The tweet came after an incident at Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, where students burned a flag in protest of Trump's election victory.

The U.S. Supreme court ruled in 1989 that burning a flag is protected speech in the United States. Even so, that hasn’t discouraged lawmakers from pushing bills to criminalize the practice

Legislation aimed at protecting the flag from desecration have debated in Congress many times over the years. The late 1st District Congressman James H. Quillen, R-Kingsport, made championing a constitutional amendment to forbid flag-burning one of his top legislative issues during his 30 years on Capitol Hill.

The last major debate on the issue came in 2006 when a bill (which had been passed by the House a year earlier) to amend the Constitution to outlaw flag desecration was defeated in the U.S. Senate by a single vote.

Opponents of the amendment argued that freedom of speech in our country means even unpopular speech is protected under the law. The flag-burning amendment would have provided the American flag with a degree of protection that is not afforded to other symbols of our national pride or culture.

There are no laws to prohibit protesters from burning copies of the U.S. Constitution nor is there federal legislation banning the desecration of the Bible.

Tell us what you think. Should those who burn an American flag face severe penalties, including the loss of their U.S. citizenship?

